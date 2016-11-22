Minneapolis day care provider charged with hanging toddler

Nataliia Karia, 42, was also charged with one count of assault for other injuries to the 16-month-old boy, and two counts of criminal vehicular operation for hitting a pedestrian and a bicyclist with her minivan as she drove away from the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

Karia remains hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center. Prosecutors plan to seek bail of $2 million.

The boy was discovered about 9:30 a.m. Friday by a man who was dropping his own child off at the day care in the 2700 block of Humboldt Avenue South in the Uptown neighborhood. Karia told the man “she couldn’t take it anymore” and to “look at what she did,” the charges say.

The man told police he walked to the top of the basement stairs, where he heard a baby crying.

“He went down the stairs and saw the baby hanging in the air from a noose attached to the ceiling,” the charges say. “He stated the noose was wrapped around the baby’s neck and the baby’s face was discolored.” He freed the child, and 911 was called.