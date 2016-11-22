Man charged in shooting, chase up to 130 mph

The 24-year-old convicted felon from Brooklyn Park has been charged on suspicion of shooting a man and then leading cops on the chase last week, authorities said Tuesday.

The Anoka County chase ended Thursday when a police officer shot the suspect, now identified as Castle Rogers Ahlbeck, 24. On Tuesday, Ahlbeck was charged with first-degree assault of an officer, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

Ahlbeck was suspected in an earlier convenience store shooting Thursday, authorities in Anoka County said. His alleged victim is expected to survive, police said.

The police pursuit Thursday afternoon led to the closure of U.S. 10 in Coon Rapids and involved some 30 to 40 squad cars from several law enforcement agencies struggling to corner an Audi sport coupe at speeds of up to 130 mph over a 20-mile swath of Anoka County from East Bethel to Coon Rapids, according to police and police radio traffic posted on Police Clips.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation to both the public and to law enforcement,” said County Attorney Tony Palumbo.

The BCA didn’t name the officer being investigated but it’s standard procedure in such a case.