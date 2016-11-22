Aunt charged after gun is fired in St. Paul school

Breanna Jolene Jones, 34, is accused of creating a situation where a child was likely to be killed or badly hurt because of the child’s access to a loaded gun.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday:

Jones’ 7-year-old nephew, who lives with her and her husband, took a .38-caliber revolver from their bedside nightstand Nov. 17, put it in his backpack and carried it onto the school bus, where he handed it to another student.

That student told police he was playing with the gun in class at Crossroads Elementary when another student asked to see it. He slid the gun under the table to the other boy, who spun the revolver’s cylinder and pulled the trigger, causing it to fire.

“The boy said the bullet almost hit his foot and scared him,” the complaint said.

Police said there were 27 students in the classroom at the time of the shooting. When they asked the boy why he took the gun to class, he “just shrugged,” the complaint said.

Jones has a permit for the gun, police learned.

Jones was charged by summons and is due in court Dec. 16. She is not in custody.

