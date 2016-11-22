Search
    Woman found dead in tent near Crookston

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:02 p.m.
    CROOKSTON, Minn. — A Crookston woman who was apparently living in a tent died shortly after being found unresponsive at a site off a highway Friday night.

    Erin Koplitz was discovered about 10:50 p.m. Friday north of the Highway 75 bypass bridge west of Crookston, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.  

    Koplitz was taken to Riverview Hospital in Crookston, where she was pronounced dead, the release states. She was 34.

    An autopsy was performed at the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of death remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

