According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department (Wisc.), the caller stated that he "hit a deer earlier and thought it was deceased and that he put the deer into the back of his vehicle, but once he arrived home, the deer was alive and kicking."

The incident happened on the evening of Thursday, November 17th in Adams County, Wisconsin. Adams County is located in central Wisconsin just north of Wisconsin Dells.

A day after the incident, the Adams County Sheriff's Department released police dash-cam video of the incident on their department's Facebook page.

The video shows Deputy Brian Loewenhagen approaching the man who struck the deer, who then opens his trunk to show the deputy the deer, which they presumed was dead.

After opening the trunk of the vehicle, the driver transfers the deer to the ground. Moments later, the deer rises to its feet and runs away.

In just three days since being posted, the video has nearly 100,000 views and has been shared over 1,200 times.