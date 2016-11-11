Search
    Minnetonka man killed in rollover

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:49 p.m.

    COSMOS, Minn. -- A 49-year-old man died at the scene of a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, in Greenleaf Township.

    The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says Craig Lehmbecker, of Minnetonka, died in a rollover crash near the intersection of 190th Street and 573rd Avenue, northeast of Cosmos.

    Lehmbecker had been driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado west on 190th Street when he lost control, and the vehicle rolled.

    The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene around 4 p.m. to find the Silverado partially submerged in water. Lehmbecker, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

