Minnetonka man killed in rollover

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says Craig Lehmbecker, of Minnetonka, died in a rollover crash near the intersection of 190th Street and 573rd Avenue, northeast of Cosmos.

Lehmbecker had been driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado west on 190th Street when he lost control, and the vehicle rolled.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene around 4 p.m. to find the Silverado partially submerged in water. Lehmbecker, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.