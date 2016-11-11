Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Want our top headlines in your inbox every weekday? Sign up for our newsletter

    Explosion at cabinet plant injures 3

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:48 p.m.

    EDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A machinery fire at an Eden Valley business Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, sparked an explosion, injuring three men.

    Duane Stang, 46, of St. Cloud, James Thielen, 57, of Richmond, and Scott Thielen, 39, of Eden Valley were injured in the explosion at Schlangen’s Custom Cabinets, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says.

    Stang was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with burn injuries thought to be non-life threatening. James and Scott Thielen, who both sustained minor injuries, were transported by private vehicles to Paynesville hospital.

    The fire and subsequent explosion happened around 2:20 p.m. Thursday. Eden Valley Fire, Rescue, and Meeker Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene.

    Soon after their arrival, a dust collector exploded outside the building, on the 550 block of Meeker Avenue.

    “The fire and explosion appear to be the result of a piece of machinery causing an ember to be pulled into the venting system, which resulted in the dust explosion,” the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a message to media.

    Eden Valley is about 30 miles southwest of St. Cloud.

    Explore related topics:Newsregion
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness