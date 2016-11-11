Explosion at cabinet plant injures 3

Duane Stang, 46, of St. Cloud, James Thielen, 57, of Richmond, and Scott Thielen, 39, of Eden Valley were injured in the explosion at Schlangen’s Custom Cabinets, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says.

Stang was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with burn injuries thought to be non-life threatening. James and Scott Thielen, who both sustained minor injuries, were transported by private vehicles to Paynesville hospital.

The fire and subsequent explosion happened around 2:20 p.m. Thursday. Eden Valley Fire, Rescue, and Meeker Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene.

Soon after their arrival, a dust collector exploded outside the building, on the 550 block of Meeker Avenue.

“The fire and explosion appear to be the result of a piece of machinery causing an ember to be pulled into the venting system, which resulted in the dust explosion,” the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a message to media.

Eden Valley is about 30 miles southwest of St. Cloud.