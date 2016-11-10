Willmar businesses focus of national TV show

Airing at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on MSNBC is "Your Business," and Willmar is the focus of the Main Street USA segment. Kevin Silverstein, a producer of the show, visited Willmar with a camera crew to speak with business owners downtown.

Silverstein said the show focuses on small business ownership and visits cities across the nation that show the different aspects of business in a small town.

Willmar was chosen after Silverstein and his team started seeing several news articles about the city, its diverse downtown and how it seems to be showing successful revitalization.

Silverstein spoke with several downtown business owners, including Alberto Gasca-Ortega and Abdilahi Omar.

Gasca-Ortega owns La Fiesta, a Hispanic grocery store on Third Street Southwest. He opened the store in 2001, after moving to Willmar permanently. His store carries a wide range of foods not found in the big grocery stores.

"I have to be unique. We do things nobody else does," Gasca-Ortega said.

Gasca-Ortega said he got a call from New York City about the television show. At the end of September, Silverstein and his crew came to his store and interviewed Gasca-Ortega about his business. He said he was asked about many topics from how he started his business to what he feels the future will be like.

Omar had a similar experience with Silverstein at his grocery store, Aimu Shams.

"We talked about challenges starting the business," Omar said.

Aimu Shams is an East African grocery, located on Fourth Street Southwest. It stocks many foods from Omar's home country of Somalia and also sells camel and goat meat, both used in East African cooking.

Omar has lived in Willmar for 16 years, coming from Somalia. He decided to open Aimu Shams seven years ago.

Omar was happy to participate in the "Your Business" segment.

"I appreciate it. It is going to improve my business," Omar said.

Both Gasca-Ortega and Omar approved of the opportunity to be able to show the diversity of not only their businesses, but also the community and how all cultures can come together.

"At the end, how can we integrate into the community, serve each other. How can we unify? There are many ways," Gasca-Ortega said.

"Wilmar is my hometown. I love it. I will never go somewhere else," Omar said.

Omar also said the television program will show other immigrants the greatness they can achieve in the United States. Omar himself used to work for Jennie-O Turkey Store, but now is the owner of his own business.

"Dreams come true. They can do whatever they want," Omar said.

In addition to the ethnic businesses, Silverstein also spoke with Bev Dougherty and Jeff Madsen of the Historic 313 project.

"They were interested in the project. Interested in how it came together," Dougherty said of the news crew.

The project includes the Food Hub, which will provide opportunities to local food growers, including a place to create and sell their product. The building on Fourth Street Southwest also has space for entrepreneurial businesses, such as the Foxhole Brewery operating there now and the soon-to-open Spurs Restaurant.

Dougherty said the project came about due to the increased demand in people wanting local food. The hope is the Historic 313 will urge more people to produce and market local wares.

"You work with your assets and agriculture is our number one asset," Dougherty said.

Sunday's Your Business episode will also be available online at https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/openforum/yourbusinesstv/.