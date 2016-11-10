State crackdown uncovers illegal sports betting pool

The state’s Department of Public Safety said that its Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division and the Gambling Control Board conducted three months of compliance checks at 110 businesses in 12 cities, according to a news release Thursday, Nov. 10.

Random checks were conducted at establishments in Austin, Brainerd, Duluth, Fergus Falls, Hibbing, Mankato, Marshall, Moorhead, St. Cloud, Virginia, Willmar and Winona, the DPS said.

“The majority of violations were minor with the establishment receiving onsite education or a warning,” the release said. No major violations were discovered in 97 percent of the places checked.

The VFW in Austin was fined for illegal gambling because an employee was conducting a football pool, taking bets on NFL games and keeping a portion of the total bets placed, the release said.

Fines also were levied against Marshall establishments for purchasing alcohol at a retail store for resale at the bar and unregistered brand labels.