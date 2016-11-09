Search
    Authorities ID Cloquet hunter found dead

    By Forum News Service on Nov 9, 2016 at 11:00 p.m.

    A Cloquet man who was found dead in his deer stand from a gunshot wound has been identified.

    Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake identified the man as 73-year-old Leland Gene Carlson.

    Carlson had been deer hunting in Red Clover Township. Dispatchers received a call at 10:18 a.m. Monday reporting the man had been found dead. Cromwell fire and ambulance, Carlton County deputies and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded.

    No foul play is suspected, Lake said.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
