The 72-year-old Crosby DFLer, familiar with governing in the minority in the House of Representatives, will enter his third term representing the 8th District while facing a new era of American politics led by President-elect Donald Trump.

“The way it’s going Republicans won the presidency, the House of Representatives and the Senate,” Nolan said before retiring for the evening, “and they will be responsible if they don’t produce what they have promised.”

Nolan defeated Republican challenger Stewart Mills, 50.2 to 49.6 percent, with all 810 precincts reporting. The margin with 355,000-plus votes cast was narrower than their 2014 race, also won by Nolan — though by 1.4 percentage points. Nolan is now 6-1 in congressional elections — a career that dates back to his first stint in the House beginning in the 1970s.

Mills, 44, was unable to ride the coattails of Trump to victory — a fact that seemed to surprise Nolan’s camp.

“What is amazing about the race is how vastly we’re outperforming Hillary Clinton,” said Nolan spokesman Bennett Smith, referring to the Democratic presidential candidate whose underperformance cleared the path for Trump’s upset victory.

The Republican surge shook one Nolan staffer, volunteer Lilly Dragnev, who said, “Nolan is looking good, but the country is looking depressing.”

Nolan spoke about getting back to work.

He reiterated throughout the night that he wanted to reverse Citizens United — the Supreme Court decision that validated corporate personhood and helped contribute to the obscene campaign spending that especially showed up in the 8th District race. About $22 million was cast into the 8th District, making it the most expensive election for House of Representatives in the country.

“For me the most important thing to do is reverse Citizens United,” Nolan told a throng of reporters before retiring to be for the evening.

He would only get a few hours sleep, he said.

“I’m an early riser,” he said.

Mills’ camp held out hope deep into the night, knowing that most of the uncounted ballots were rural and in places where he’d fostered much of his socially conservative support.

“He has been in elected office longer than I’ve been alive,” Mills said of Nolan. “He is a tough adversary, but he gets the policy wrong.”

A liberal Democrat, Nolan favors furthering health care reform to a single-payer system and emphasized that point recently at a Duluth campaign rally, appearing alongside Vice President Joe Biden. Nolan raised his profile this year on “60 Minutes,” calling for campaign finance reform that would eliminate the practice of federal lawmakers “dialing for dollars.”

“Mills has been writing out checks a half-million dollars at a time out of his own fat checkbook,” Nolan said on election night. “I’ve got somewhere between 25,000 and 30,000 individual contributors … people have just chipped in in ways that are unparalleled.”

Mills has often said that Nolan rode Sen. Al Franken’s coattails to victory in their 2014 race. But by Wednesday morning, even as Trump’s performance in Minnesota nearly turned the state red, it was clear that Mills hadn’t grabbed onto the momentum exhibited by much of the rest of the party.

Nolan’s camp praised its ground game that got out voters in droves — 178,893 to 176,821.

“We feel good about turnout,” Smith said. “Early vote should be good for us. Turnout on campuses was high.”

Nolan addressed how long he expected to continue running for office.

“I like my work,” he said. “People ask me from time to time, ‘How long do you think you can do it?’ I say as long as I can be effective. If I’m unable to be effective then it’s time for me to opt out. But I’ve still got a lot of things on the agenda I want to get done.”