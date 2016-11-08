Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Cause of death of Clay County inmate could take a month

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:35 p.m.

    MOORHEAD – The cause of death of a Clay County inmate last week has not yet been determined, Sheriff Bill Bergquist said Tuesday, Nov. 8.

    Bergquist said a preliminary autopsy has been completed on 19-year-old Abby Lee Rudolph of Fargo. But the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office in St. Paul is waiting on toxicology results.

    “There is nothing new,” Bergquist said. “They did the autopsy and they’re waiting for all of the results, so that could take a month.”

    Rudolph, who was being held on drug-related charges, had a medical emergency at the Clay County Jail on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3, and later died.

    Bergquist said the jail called an ambulance and that Rudolph was still alive when she left the jail.

    Explore related topics:Newsregion
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness