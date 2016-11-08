Search
    Apple Valley man arrested for trying to have sex with 14-year-old girl

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:34 p.m.

    LAKE ELMO, Minn. -- Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an erotic photographer at Lake Elmo Park Reserve for allegedly trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

    Joseph Thor Perkins, 35, of Apple Valley was conditionally released from the Washington County jail in lieu of $200,000 bail on charges of felony solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct.

    His Facebook page said he is divorced, has been a peewee hockey coach in Bloomington, and works as a forklift driver in Burnsville. He has an account on the website Model Mayhem, where his erotic photography pleasures were listed.

    According to the criminal complaint, detectives recently participated in a detail meant to catch men soliciting sex with minors on the Whisper.sh app. Perkins answered the ad with a conversation continuing for three weeks, including where to meet, said the complaint, with Perkins once suggesting that the girl bring along her 12-year-old cousin.

    Perkins and the officer started text messaging each other. They made arrangements to have sex in his truck at the county park in Lake Elmo. When police approached a black pickup parked at the boat launch, Perkins was found in possession of a cellphone, lubricant, and a prostate massager he had described in conversations with the officer he thought was a girl.

    He is due in Washington County District Court Monday, Nov. 14.

