Joseph Thor Perkins, 35, of Apple Valley was conditionally released from the Washington County jail in lieu of $200,000 bail on charges of felony solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct.

His Facebook page said he is divorced, has been a peewee hockey coach in Bloomington, and works as a forklift driver in Burnsville. He has an account on the website Model Mayhem, where his erotic photography pleasures were listed.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives recently participated in a detail meant to catch men soliciting sex with minors on the Whisper.sh app. Perkins answered the ad with a conversation continuing for three weeks, including where to meet, said the complaint, with Perkins once suggesting that the girl bring along her 12-year-old cousin.

Perkins and the officer started text messaging each other. They made arrangements to have sex in his truck at the county park in Lake Elmo. When police approached a black pickup parked at the boat launch, Perkins was found in possession of a cellphone, lubricant, and a prostate massager he had described in conversations with the officer he thought was a girl.

He is due in Washington County District Court Monday, Nov. 14.