Darkness hampered the search late Monday, but the search resumed at daybreak Tuesday.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 3 p.m. Monday that a 59-year-old man had failed to report to work after a fishing trip to Pine Lake in the BWCAW over the weekend. The man had left Friday and was supposed to return Sunday, Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said in a news release.

Pine Lake is located north of Hovland off the Arrowhead Trail, west of McFarland Lake.

Sheriff’s deputies and Cook County Search and Rescue personnel found the man's truck at the McFarland Lake boat landing, and later found the partially submerged canoe registered to the missing man, "as well as paddles and personal effects" believed to belong to the man, Eliasen reported.

Eliasen said the man is a "longtime user of the area who has been fishing Pine Lake for many years." His name has not been released.