Minnesota man found dead of gunshot wound in deer stand

CLOQUET, Minn. -- A Cloquet man has been found dead in his deer stand from a gunshot wound.

Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake said the 73-year-old man had been deer hunting in Red Clover Township. Dispatchers received a call at 10:18 a.m. on Monday reporting the man had been found dead. Cromwell fire and ambulance, Carlton County deputies and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded.