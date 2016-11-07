Search
    Minnesota man found dead of gunshot wound in deer stand

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:46 p.m.

    CLOQUET, Minn. -- A Cloquet man has been found dead in his deer stand from a gunshot wound.

    Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake said the 73-year-old man had been deer hunting in Red Clover Township. Dispatchers received a call at 10:18 a.m. on Monday reporting the man had been found dead. Cromwell fire and ambulance, Carlton County deputies and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded.

    The incident is still under investigation, and the victim's name is being withheld until relatives are notified.

