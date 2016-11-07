Search
    Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Morris

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:23 a.m.
    MORRIS, Minn. -- Ricky D. Molden, 53, of Hancock died in a two-vehicle head-on crash reported at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Minnesota Highway 9, milepost 62, just north of Morris, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

    Molden was a passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Morgan M. Molden, 17, of Hancock that was northbound on Highway 9, the State Patrol said. A 1997 Dodge driven by Randall R. Pashen, 53, of Morris, was southbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline and hit the Chevrolet head-on, the State Patrol said. Pashen, Morgan Montana and her passenger Montana M. Molden, 16, of Hancock were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.

