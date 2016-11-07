Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Morris

Molden was a passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Morgan M. Molden, 17, of Hancock that was northbound on Highway 9, the State Patrol said. A 1997 Dodge driven by Randall R. Pashen, 53, of Morris, was southbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline and hit the Chevrolet head-on, the State Patrol said. Pashen, Morgan Montana and her passenger Montana M. Molden, 16, of Hancock were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.