Auchenpaugh, who grew up on a farm a few miles south of Thief River Falls, attended her first seven grades at Washington School District 221.

"I started first grade there two weeks after I turned 5 in 1949," she said.

When she finished seventh grade in 1956, the school was closed and its students transferred to Thief River Falls schools.

For the next six decades, the structure, built in 1915, was used as a granary and storage unit until the farmer, on whose land it sat, decided to raze it and return the land to production.

Over time, the entry porch had dropped off, the front door had partially separated from its frame, there was no floor and parts of the roof had rotted through.

"It was not in great condition," Auchenpaugh said. "I thought, 'Oh, but that's the family school.' "

Her paternal grandfather most likely built the wood frame schoolhouse, which was the first school for at least three generations of Smiley Township children, she said.

"(The) building was useful, but invisible, to many who drove by on the gravel road," Auchenpaugh wrote in a brochure that describes the project. "But the memories of those Washington teachers and schoolchildren who remain are still vivid."

Family history

Her mother, other older relatives and all of her eight siblings attended the school. Several of her older relatives served as its officers.

Her memories of the place—including fall socials and Christmas programs—and thoughts of what the schoolhouse meant to her and her family inspired a passion to preserve it.

Ideas began to flow.

"I thought, maybe I should move it. I could use it for cold storage or as an outhouse. I could hold classes out there, bring in experts. If I had a bedroom for instructors, they could stay there," she said.

"After I thought about what are the possibilities and the ideas began to form, pretty soon I was on my way."

When she asked Lyle Walseth, owner of a local building construction and spray foam insulation company, about restoring the structure, he said, "My first reaction was, 'You want to what?' "

It was the first time he'd been approached with that type of opportunity.

"Sure, we can do that."

She paid $1 for the structure. But the cost of the project, she knew, would require a huge commitment.

"It was a massive project, a very expensive project," she said.

"It's one thing to say, 'I'm going to do something to preserve history,' and another to borrow a lot of money to do this."

She envisions the building being used as a gathering place, filled again with congregating people, laughter, sounds and activities not unlike the days when it served as a place of learning and growth for children of local farm families.

She plans to rent it out for weddings, educational presentations, community events and other functions.

"I want to have classes here," she said. "It was a school, after all."

Salvaging, restoring

Auchenpaugh, a widow, bought the structure—what was left of it—and moved it to her farmstead in September 2015.

For more than a year, she has devoted herself to reimagining and restoring the schoolhouse.

"I pretty much had it all in my mind before we started," she said.

Walseth and his crew worked on many aspects of the structure including building interior shelving and exposed ceilings and restoring old tables and doors.

"It helped that she wasn't in a rush," he said. "Something like this takes time."

Walseth admires Auchenpaugh for her "vision," he said. "She's an amazing lady; she's so knowledgeable," he said. "It makes my job easier."

Along the way, she enlisted the services of many professionals, as well as friends, who have had a hand in the project, whether through their labor or memorabilia they donated for display.

"Everyone who has worked on this project grew to love it," Auchenpaugh said.

The result, a beautiful bright red building with crisp white trim and nearly 2,700 square feet of living space brimming with historic artifacts, is a testament to her love of history and penchant for design.

"I love the interior decor and planning process," she said. "I love it."

Evidence of school-days memories can be spotted all around the open, main-floor classroom. Faded flashcards for teaching reading and arithmetic are strewn on a round table topped with glass and, hanging on the walls, are large black-and-white photos of kids posing outside the original school.

An old-fashioned telephone, with side crank, hangs on the wall to the right.

"One long ring and two short rings," Auchenpaugh demonstrated. "That was our number."

Nearby on a small table sits her mother's box camera and her father's harmonicas.

"He was an excellent harmonica player," she said.

On the opposite wall hangs a slate chalkboard, with a handwritten message, "Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world," a quote by Nelson Mandela.

In the back of the classroom, two rustic barn doors—made from wood salvaged from her great-uncle's farm—slide apart to reveal a wet bar with a counter and storage for stemware, wine bottles and other service items.

On either side of the concealable bar are glassed-in, white bookcases with shelves of mementos including Auchenpaugh's and her mother's report cards, a pair of metal rollerskates and a pair of lace-up leather boots that were purchased by one of the schoolteachers, Elsie Blair, with her first paycheck in her first job as a teacher.

The Treasurer's Register, a list of expenditures for each academic year, reveals in a 1935 entry, "teacher services" for a $45 monthly salary. Also on display are several small souvenir booklets, with an oval photo of the teacher on the cover and classmates' names inside, which each student received at the end of the term. The oldest souvenir book is dated 1904-05.

Atop one of the bookcases sits a trunk, representing the immigrants' journey to America.

"All four of my grandparents emigrated from Norway," Auchenpaugh said.

Two-story addition

The restoration of the original schoolhouse was enhanced by a two-story addition, which houses a fully equipped kitchen with a large, pass-through opening to the classroom.

Auchenpaugh and Walseth made practical use of every square inch.

In a hallway leading to the kitchen is a storage closet, its door salvaged from Auchenpaugh's parents' bedroom and refinished. Inside the door, near the top, hangs a tie-rack she made for her father when she was in elementary school.

The door to a half-bath was salvaged from the schoolhouse; its hexagonal doorknob is brass.

Inside the bathroom, the wood covering the walls also was salvaged from the original school.

Its mirror uses the old school's front-door transom window as its frame and reflects the photo of Ole Thune building the outhouse for the original school.

The kitchen decor includes Auchenpaugh's gelatin molds, canisters identical to those she received as a wedding shower gift in 1962, and a "bouquet" of her mother's rolling pins.

One of her brothers made the matchbox holder that hangs near the kitchen sink.

Her krumkake iron sits companionably near the coffee pot that was used at the St. Pauli Norwegian Lutheran Church and later decorated in Norwegian rosemaling by Auchenpaugh's sister-in-law, Joyce Johnson, of Warren, Minn.

Behind a vertical door, is a clothes washer and dryer.

On the staircase to the second floor, each of the risers Auchenpaugh has painted with the title and symbolic artwork of favorite children's books of the past. They are in order of publication starting with "Robinson Crusoe" and, at the top step, "To Kill a Mockingbird."

"Oh, I loved to read," she said. "I still love to read."

At the top of the stair is a framed drawing, by her father, which depicts the now-extinct town of Hazel, Minn.

The second floor opens to an expansive blue and white bedroom well-lit by several windows and a sliding glass door that leads to a patio. The room includes a bathroom and, perhaps its most inventive feature, a five-foot-long, pullout "closet" with a rod to hang all but full-length garments.

'A labor of love'

Auchenpaugh views the project as "a labor of love," she said emphatically, "and fun and enjoyment and delight.

"I mean, sure, there's hard work, and digging in the dirt around there has not been easy—I had a knee replacement a couple of years ago."

Walseth also enjoyed it.

"The project was fun for me," he said. "You don't get to do this kind of thing."

Although he's worked on home restorations before, "this is the only project like this that I've done in 40 years—and I won't do it again."

Not because he wouldn't want to, but because the opportunity is so rare.

Although the restored structure has captured and honors aspects of the past, "it is not a museum," Auchenpaugh said.

"It's a 'living' building that preserves a portion of local and family history."

The public is invited to an open house of the newly renovated schoolhouse from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Proceeds from the event's admission fee will benefit the Thief River Falls Education Foundation.