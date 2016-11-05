Three finalists named for west-central Minnesota judgeship

The finalists are contract administrative law judge and St. Cloud State University Student Legal Services attorney Amy Chantry, assistant Seventh District public defender Timothy Churchwell and assistant Douglas County Attorney Michelle Clark.

The district includes Clay, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd, Wadena, Becker, Benton, Douglas, Mille Lacs and Morrison counties.

Gov. Mark Dayton will make the appointment after the three candidates are interviewed over the next few weeks. The candidates were narrowed down by the Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection.