Babe City Rollers to host karaoke fundraiser
BEMIDJI -- The Babe City Rollers, Bemidji’s nonprofit flat-track roller derby team, will be hosting a karaoke fundraiser at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Brigid's Pub, 317 Beltrami Ave. NW, in downtown Bemidji.
The event also includes a silent auction, door prizes, raffle and Kamikaze Karaoke, in which the attendees can pick a player and a song they'd like to hear her sing. The event raises money to offset the costs of running the roller derby team, and to gear up for next year's home game season. For more information, visit www.babecityrollers.com.