Webber to present at BSU lecture series

The lecture is part of the university's fall Honors Council Lecture Series. Community members are invited to hear Webber discuss the relationship between the Western 20th Century music compositional practice known as “serialism,” or “twelve-tone,” and Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich’s reluctance to follow its strict guidelines. Webber believes much of this resistance lies in an historical understanding of cultural practices following Joseph Stalin’s death in 1953. BSU’s Honors Council lectures are open to everyone free of charge.