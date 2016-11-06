HSC presents Science After Dark

There will be a short social time at 7 p.m., with the puzzle beginning at 7:30 p.m. The puzzle will be a one-hour timed race between three teams. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase in advance or at the door. Only 24 tickets will be sold for Science After Dark due to the nature of the activity. Snacks and adult beverages will be provided. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.