U's vice president for research to leave post

Herman has held the job for four years. He’s spent much of the last three leading an overhaul of the U’s policies and practices for protecting human research subjects.

In his letter, Kaler cited that and Herman’s implementation of the MnDRIVE research initiative, as well as promoting interdisciplinary research on campus.

“I am committed to continuing his legacy in these important activities. His contributions on my senior leadership team will also be missed,” Kaler wrote.

Kaler said he will appoint an interim leader for the research office and begin a search for a successor as soon as possible.