Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Paul crosswalk

Police were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. to the corner of Arlington Avenue and Matilda Street, where 78-year-old Ker Par had been hit by a small pickup truck, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. Par was transported to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

The driver is cooperating with police; neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash, Ernster said.

The crash is under investigation, but it appears the motorist was traveling westbound on Arlington at a low speed when he struck Par, who was crossing Arlington from the north side of the street, Ernster said.