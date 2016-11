PARK RAPIDS -- A fall bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 305 West Fifth Street in Park Rapids. Coffee and rolls will be served at 9 a.m., followed by lunch served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bazaar will feature area crafts, a children's dollar store and a bake sale. There will be door prizes and free admission.