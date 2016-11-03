Stroke Awareness Education event on Nov. 10

Kirsten Reile, a stroke nurse educator from Essentia Health in Fargo, will present. This event is free and open to the public. Participants will hear about recognizing the signs and symptoms of stroke, what to do if you see someone having a stroke, what risk factors you may have, and how to help prevent a stroke from happening.

TRIAD’s goal is to promote relationships with seniors as older Americans represent the most rapidly growing segment of the population. An optional lunch is available at the Bemidji Senior Center at noon, provided by Lutheran Social Services Senior Nutrition. Suggested donation of $4 for attendees older than 60 and $7.25 for those younger than 60. If you plan to eat lunch, call ahead at (218) 444-3987. For more information, contact Christopher Muller at (218)333-8386 or chris.muller@co.beltrami.mn.us or Tabitha Carrigan at (218) 333-8309 or tcarrigan@ci.bemidji.mn.us.