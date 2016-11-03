Bemidji Autism Network meeting set
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Autism Network, an informal chat group for parents, grandparents, siblings, family members or friends of those who have an Autism Spectrum Disorder, will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in the education center at Sanford Bemidji, 1300 Anne St.
The meeting is open to anyone who wants to learn more about Autism and Asperger’s Syndrome from parents and caregivers with children of all ages who have been diagnosed.
For more information, call Beth VanEngelenhoven at (218) 556-1948 or Beth Humphrey at (218) 368-2130. Visit Bemidji Autism Network on Facebook or www.bemidjiautismnetwork.org.