    Obama signs Minnesota disaster declaration

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:54 p.m.

    WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama declared a weather disaster in Minnesota on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

    His declaration means federal aid will be available to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the area affected by severe storms and flooding Sept. 21-24.

    Federal funding is available to state, tribal and local governments and some private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in Blue Earth, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.

    More counties may be added to the disaster list if the state supplies information indicating they reached the federal damage threshold.

