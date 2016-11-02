That road is scheduled for rebuilding in 2017.

Existing private development plats give the county ownership of major portions of the existing road. This plat will designate the full extent of right of way area needed for the road rebuilding, with any new land being designated as an easement rather than to transfer ownership to the county.

It involves easements for the road and for an adjoining trail the city of Lake Shore proposes at the same time as the road improvement and for utilities and drainage.

Highway 77 passes 80 platted land parcels through this area. Had the county surveyor written separate land legal descriptions for each parcel rather than to create an overall plat for the project area, County Engineer David Enblom said the paperwork would have been astronomical.

He said drawings have been available to the public and landowners contacted during the design development process. Each landowner will be contacted concerning the amount the county will pay for easements now that the plat has been approved, he said.

The county board voted Tuesday to approve extending the county's contract with Northern Engineering to provide county surveyor services for 2017 at $80 per hour for up to $36,000 total for the year.

Terry Freeman has been performing that work for the county under the Northern Engineering contract by working one day per week on county business.

The commissioners approved a final payment for a culvert replacement on County Road 107. Enblom said the project cost $202,184.05 or $13,000 more than the original contract, because additional fill was needed.