VIDEO: Bear draws a crowd in downtown Duluth

The Duluth Police Department blocked off a portion of West First Street behind the hotel, near the Civic Center, for a brief time before authorities appeared to adopt a hands-off approach, to let the bear climb down on its own and make its way to the parks and undeveloped areas of the city that in Duluth are just a few blocks from downtown. Authorities later returned to tape off an area around the tree to give the bear some space city officials asked that people give the bear room so it can climb down from the tree and move on.

During the morning hours, employees from the nearby St. Louis County Courthouse, City Hall and federal building, among other passersby, stopped to take photos and spend a few moments watching the bear.

In May 2015, a bear drew larger crowds of onlookers as it spent much of its day in trees and ambling around the Civic Center.