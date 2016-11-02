Minnesota survey shows positive trend in student behaviors

Every three years, students in fifth, eighth, ninth and 11th grades are asked to answer the voluntary, anonymous survey about topics that include healthy eating, bullying, and drug and alcohol use. The latest results, released Tuesday, continue a generally positive trend in students’ responses.

State education officials cautioned that the ongoing challenges facing poor students and teens of color may be somewhat obscured by the positive results.

Brenda Cassellius, state education commissioner, said the survey provides essential information about students’ well-being that is an important tool both inside and outside the classroom.

“Schools, districts, community organizations, local and state agencies rely on (survey) data to identify the issues young people are facing, so that we can address those issues to strengthen student achievement,” she said.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Ed Ehlinger said the survey showed progress in getting students to avoid risky behaviors, with tobacco, alcohol and drug use declining since 2013.

There are troubling numbers regarding teens using e-cigarettes. The survey found 17 percent of 11th-graders used electronic cigarettes in the previous month, roughly twice the number that smoked regular cigarettes.