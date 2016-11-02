Deputies rescue duck hunters from Leech Lake
LEECH LAKE—Two adult male duck hunters were rescued Tuesday after their boat capsized in the water southeast of Battle Point on the east side of Leech Lake.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office was called at 6:20 a.m. to respond. Deputies used cellphone mapping technology and were able to quickly locate the hunters. The hunters had fallen into the water, but were able to stay on the top of the capsized boat until they were located. Conditions were windy and dark at the time of the rescue.
Both hunters were wearing floatable type coats.