Cirrus jet gets federal approval

"Never before has a turbine aircraft solution come along that rewrites the rules in so many ways — iconic design, ease of operation, smart economics, simplified ownership and more," Cirrus co-founder and CEO Dale Klapmeier said in a news release.

With the Federal Aviation Administration certification, the Vision SF50, the first single-engine jet built for personal use, can start going out to customers by the end of the year.

The jets retail for nearly $2 million — well above the comparatively affordable propellor-driven models that range from roughly $370,000 to $835,000.

There already have been nearly 600 reservations made for the jets, with each customer putting down a $100,000 deposit. The first deliveries are expected in December.

The SF50, with its single engine sitting atop the body of the plane, has been 10 years in the making and will add to a fleet of 6,500 Cirrus planes being flown in 60 countries.

The jet also contains Cirrus' signature full-plane parachute. That Cirrus Airframe Parachute System, or CAPS, has helped 140 people in emergencies over the years.

"Innovation, safety, ease of use and comfort have always been hallmarks at Cirrus, and combining these with the performance of a strong, lightweight carbon-fiber airframe and 300-plus knot cruise speed over-delivers," Patrick Waddick, president of innovation and operations, said in a news release. "This is not just a product, it's an experience." Cirrus has led sales of personal aircraft for years. The company came to Duluth in 1994 and also has a facility in Grand Forks, N.D., and one under construction in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Knoxville location, called the Vision Center, will be used for deliveries, maintenance and customer service when it is fully opened next year.

That doesn't mean Duluth operations are being moved — quite the contrary, thanks to production of the Vision Jet.

"We have over 750 team members working in Duluth and are adding to that daily as Vision Jet production ramps up," Cirrus spokesman Ben Kowalski said. "We are also expanding our facility's footprint in Duluth by 20 percent to accommodate Vision Jet production."

Initial deliveries will take place in Duluth and move to Knoxville likely in the middle of next year.

The FAA approval was expected by Cirrus, which started producing its planes before certification was complete. The news is well-timed, as the jet will be on display today through Thursday at the National Business Aviation Association expo in Orlando, Fla.