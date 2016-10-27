The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim Thursday as Florence Mannelin, 85, of Makinen.

Mannelin had been seen walking across the 100 block of Broadway on Wednesday when she was struck by a vehicle, a patrol news release said.

The vehicle did not stop and continued north on Broadway. Mannelin was transported to Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic, where she was pronounced dead. The incident was reported at 6:55 p.m.

The State Patrol did not publish details of the vehicle, saying only that the year, make and model of the vehicle were unknown as of a Thursday morning update.

Gilbert is about 60 miles north of Duluth.