Law enforcement moved to remove protesters from two roadblocks on North Dakota Highway 1806, prompting protesters to set tires and logs on fire to slow their progress.

At one point Thursday afternoon, as pipeline construction crews worked nearby, protesters broke a fence and entered the field where construction progressed. Officers formed a line and forced protesters back to the other side of the fence.

There appeared to be some arrests but no details were immediately available.

A short distance away, protesters blocked a bridge on Morton County Road 134 about a mile from Highway 1806, and ignited logs. A car was parked on the bridge with more logs piled behind it, giving protesters the fuel to start another blaze.

Just west of the bridge, more than 50 law enforcement officers, along with tactical and military vehicles, sat in waiting.

Julie Richards of Pine Ridge, S.D., who attached herself to construction equipment at one of the earlier pipeline protest, sat along the creek, smoking a cigarette and watching the fire burn.

“I think this is awesome,” Richards said. “We’ve gotta protect our water any way we can.”

Earlier, there were some early scuffles as officers, dressed in riot gear, approached a Highway 1806 roadblock, north of the protesters’ “frontline” camp. Law enforcement encouraged protesters to retreat to another camp to the south, and warned they would use high-pressured hoses to douse burning tires.

Just before noon Thursday, Oct. 27, sirens pierced the air near a camp established as protesters’ last stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline project here.

A short distance from the camp, on a hill to the northwest, six law enforcement vehicles were parked with sirens and lights activated.

Officers told those who retreated would not be arrested.

Camp coordinator Mekasi Camp-Horinek rallied about 200 protesters standing on North Dakota Highway 1806, forming a line next to the front line camp, with more pipeline opponents chanting and beating drums as they made their way to the camp from both the north and south.

Walking up and down the line at the frontline

“Highway 1806 is our no surrender line,” Camp-Horinek told protesters with a bullhorn. “We hold our ground right here. Remain in peace, remain in prayer.”

He provided reassurance as he walked along the line.

“We don’t need any violence here from either side,” he said.

Officers began going through tents as they arrived at the camp.

At 11:15 a.m., law enforcement started “taking steps to remove the illegal roadblocks and protesters trespassing on private property near Highway 1806,” according to a news release issued by the Morton County Sheriff’s Department.

“Protesters’ escalated unlawful behavior this weekend by setting up illegal roadblocks, trespassing onto private property and establishing an encampment, has forced law enforcement to respond at this time,” Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said in the release.

“I can’t stress it enough, this is a public safety issue. We cannot have protesters blocking county roads, blocking state highways, or trespassing on private property.”

Numerous counties, cities, state agencies and out-of-state law enforcement are supporting Morton County in the effort.

Earlier Thursday morning, the mood was tense but quiet as the sun rose above the resistance camps.

Above, in restricted airspace, a North Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft circled.

Cecily Fong, spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Emergency Services, said medical staffing is in place should any injuries occur at the protest sites.

She said law enforcement would issue a warning to protesters congregating at the northern frontline camp, where pipeline opponents set up teepees and staged hay bales, logs and barbed wire to block the road, if necessary.

The northern camp is on private property recently purchased by the pipeline’s developer, Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners and protesters were encouraged to return to the southern camp on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land.

Protesters had set up an additional “halfway” roadblock on Highway 1806 — between their main barricade and the frontline camp where they’ve promised to hold their ground.

At the halfway roadblock, pipeline opponents staged tires, plywood, sheet metal and logs — all ready to move onto the highway should law enforcement approach. The additional roadblock provides more time for those at the main camp to leave or join the protesters at the frontline camp.

Sam Wounded Knee, from Crow Creek Nation in South Dakota, spent the night at the “halfway” roadblock.

He said a plane flew overhead through the night, and it appeared two people were in the surrounding hills to the west and using flashlights to signal back and forth with the plane.

Asked if he expects violence in a confrontation, “from the police, yeah, definitely,” he said.

“All we’re trying to do is protect our people,” Wounded Knee said, adding that women and children were asked to leave the frontline camp Wednesday night. About 200 people are at the frontline camp.

At the protesters' northernmost roadblock, 30-year-old Niki Okuk of Los Angeles said she was tailgated Wednesday by what she believed to be Dakota Access security as she drove back to the camp from having a tire fixed in Mandan.

Okuk, a native of Papua New Guinea and member of its indigenous Awakane Kamanuku tribe who now runs a tire recycling business, said she was was ready to be arrested again if necessary after spending Saturday through Monday in the Morton County jail and being charged with criminal trespass and rioting for participating in a protest action Saturday.

"I guess all they can do is keep arresting me," said Okuk, who came from L.A. with four friends and previously protested the Keystone XL pipeline. "I don't think they're going to kill me."

With the new roadblock established by protesters, Highway 1806 has numerous staging areas, camps and road blocks stretched out over several miles, starting with an equipment staging area set up by law enforcement about a mile south of Fort Rice.

Traveling south on 1806, in succession, there is a law enforcement barricade, followed by the protesters’ main barricade, halfway roadblock, frontline camp and main camp.

On Wednesday, negotiations between pipeline opponents and law enforcement officials broke down, setting up a possible clash as hundreds of protesters vowed to hold their ground at a the frontline camp directly in the path of the four-state oil pipeline.

A contingent of law enforcement and National Guard officials met with camp representatives on Highway 1806.

Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney of Fargo, who is helping Morton County coordinate the law enforcement response, made one last plea for protesters to remove their roadblock on 1806 and abandon the roughly 200-person “frontline” camp, where teepees and tents continued to pop up on land where the pipeline is planned

“We’re here telling you this is private property and you have to leave,” Laney told camp coordinator Mekasi Camp-Horinek on Wednesday. “We don’t want a confrontation. Please stand your people down and go back to the main camp.”

Mekasi pointed at the road – “our no surrender line,” he said – and then back at the frontline camp standing in the way of the four-state, $3.8 billion oil pipeline – their “no retreat” line.

“That’s your final word?” Laney asked.

“That’s my final word,” Camp-Horinek said, walking away.

“Good day, gentleman,” Laney said, turning toward the staging area about five miles away near Fort Rice, where a mass of law enforcement and military forces has gathered.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said authorities will continue to do everything they can to resolve the situation peacefully, but he said discussions with camp leaders Wednesday reached an “impasse.”

Kirchmeier emphasized that “the last thing we want to do is do it forcefully.”

“If we have the chance for open dialog, that’s what we want to continue,” he said.

Pipeline opponents say they’ve reclaimed land under the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851, noting the Sioux never ceded that territory.

But Kirchmeier said Morton County authorities have to enforce existing laws and treaty issues would need to be resolved by the federal government. He added that currently the protesters are infringing on other residents’ rights by blocking the highway.

Check back for developments to this story.