Jacob Forsman had been driving on St. Louis County Highway 21 in Morse Township south of Ely when his vehicle left the road and overturned in the ditch, striking a power pole, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release. Forsman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another occupant of the vehicle, 22-year-old Carter Manning of Beaver Bay, sustained injuries and was transported to Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital. The extent of his injuries was unknown, the sheriff’s office reported.

The crash occurred near Moss Ridge Road at 12:45 a.m. The Ely Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Ely Fire Department, Ely Ambulance and firefighters and first responders from Morse Township assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.