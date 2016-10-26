Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney was among a contingent of law enforcement who met with camp representatives Wednesday on Highway 1806 on the other side of a roadblock established by protesters.

Laney told the protesters officers don’t want a confrontation, but they have to enforce the rule of law.

Mekasi Camp-Horinek, one of the camp coordinators, told officers the protesters planned to stand their ground, saying “Do what you’ve got to do.”

Laney told the camp representatives that they are forcing law enforcement’s hand. The frontline camp had grown to 200 on Wednesday, with the addition of a trailer surrounded by hay bales that was to be used by camp security volunteers for strategic planning.

“If there’s a confrontation, they’ve chosen to have it because we’ve tried everything we can over the last 2½ months not to have it,” Laney said as he left the negotiations.

Earlier Wednesday, Camp-Horinek said in an interview the group would continue protesting with prayer and song and children had been relocated from the frontline camp back to the Oceti Sakowin camp.

“This is a last stand right here,” he said “We’re not going to move.”

About 100 people had formed a human barricade across Highway 1806 around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said law enforcement will continue to do everything they can to resolve the situation peacefully, but he said discussions with camp leaders Wednesday reached an “impasse.”

Law enforcement would like the protesters to stop blocking the highway and relocate from the frontline camp, which is on private property owned by Energy Transfer Partners, back to the main camp.

“At this time, we are going to continue to try to work with them and see what we can do to resolve this, but they were also advised that they can’t be blocking state highways, they can’t be trespassing on private land and they cannot continue to block off county roads,” Kirchmeier said.

Kirchmeier emphasized that “the last thing we want to do is do it forcefully.”

“If we have the chance for open dialog, that’s what we want to continue,” he said.

Pipeline opponents say they’ve reclaimed land under the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851, noting the Sioux never ceded that territory.

But Kirchmeier said Morton County authorities have to enforce existing laws and treaty issues would need to be resolved by the federal government. He added that currently the protesters are infringing on other residents’ rights by blocking the highway.

In a press conference, Laney said law enforcement, which includes officers from at least six states, “have the resources and the manpower to go down and end this right now” but they don’t want a confrontation.

Laney said officers are being portrayed as “jack-booted thugs” but he said they are trying to avoid a confrontation.

“We could go down there at any time, and we are trying not to,” Laney said.

David Red Bear Jr., 30, from the South Dakota side of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, was among those from the main camp two miles south when there was a call for help at the roadblock.

Red Bear said he was willing to get arrested, if necessary, though he also was concerned about his 4-year-old son at the main camp.

The protesters were just trying to keep law enforcement from preventing their efforts to stop the pipeline, Red Bear said.

"If we don't stop them here, they're going to cut us off closer to the pipeline. We can't let that happen,” he said. "We're not trying to force anybody's hand. We're just trying to stand up for what we believe in."