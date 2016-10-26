Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    1 dead, 2 injured in Minnesota house fire

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:31 a.m.

    VIRGINIA, Minn. — One person died and two others were treated for burns from an early morning house fire in Virginia.

    The injured parties were taken to Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic, the Virginia Fire Department said in a news release.

    The identities of the deceased and victims have not been released pending notification of relatives.

    The body of the deceased was found inside the large two-story house, the news release said. Virginia firefighters first responded to the fire on the 700 block of 10th Street North at 4:36 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

    Firefighters from Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, Gilbert and Fayal Township helped to fight the blaze, while the Eveleth Ambulance was put on standby.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Virginia Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

    Explore related topics:Newsregionfiresvirginiadeaths
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement