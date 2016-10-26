Presentation focused on raising service dogs
FOSSTON -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will wrap up its fall season with a presentation titled “Raising Service Dogs” by Ben and Pia Carlsen. The presentation will be at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at Kingo Lutheran Church, Church 220 Johnson Ave N in Fosston.
Coffee will be served at 9 a.m. The presentation will focus on the one-year journey of raising a puppy from seven weeks of age until its return to “puppy college”. Service dog organizations across the country use a model of placing puppies in private homes and prisons for their basic obedience and socialization skills. For more information, call Tamara Edevold (218) 694-2856.