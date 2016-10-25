The 62-year-old Brainerd man wanted to get life insurance for himself and his wife Leslie, and the required blood test revealed he had hepatitis C, a potentially life-threatening disease.

Hepatitis C is a contagious liver disease that ranges in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious, lifelong illness that attacks the liver, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website. It results from infection with the hepatitis C virus—the virus known as HCV—which is spread primarily through contact with the blood of an infected person.

Chronic hepatitis C is a serious disease that can result in long-term health problems, including liver damage, liver failure, liver cancer or even death. It is the leading cause of cirrhosis and liver cancer and the most common reason for liver transplants in the United States, the CDC reports. Approximately 19,000 people die every year from hepatitis C related liver disease.

Hobson recalled taking the blood test that changed his life. When he received a letter from his insurance company, he was dumbfounded when they stated he tested positive for hepatitis C.

"When I found out I was in disbelief," Hobson said. "I couldn't believe it. It had to be a mistake.

"I followed up with my own doctor and the test results again came back positive. ... It was a strange thing because I was feeling fine, I had no symptoms of the chronic disease."

When Hobson first learned he had the disease—on June 8, 2009—his first thought was it was a "death sentence." Hobson wondered how he got the disease. He eventually recalled he contracted the virus in 1975 while working as a military lab specialist in Germany, where he accidentally stuck himself with a needle when he was withdrawing blood from an HCV patient. He said the entire floor he worked on specialized with HCV patients for two and a half years.

"They got a bad rap," Hobson said of the disease. "People assume the worst of their lifestyles."

Hobson said he was tested for the disease then and monitored for six months, but the virus never showed up. So he let it go. Hobson said the virus can lay dormant for years, and that is what happened in his case. He said people can live their whole lives and never know they have the disease and many do not die from it.

This is one of the main reasons why Hobson is now an advocate for making people aware of hepatitis C. October is Liver Awareness Month, aimed at shining a light on the important role the liver plays and increasing awareness for testing of serious liver diseases like hepatitis C, a liver disease that impacts 1 in 10 people.

Like most people with hepatitis C, Hobson did not experience any signs or symptoms, which is what makes increased awareness and screening for hepatitis C a critical public health priority, especially for baby boomers and veterans, Hobson said.

According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans have three times a greater risk for the disease than the general population, as they may have been exposed to it during their military training or combat experiences.

Hobson was not cured of hepatitis C with his first treatment, which was a drug therapy of interferon and ribavirin. He was supposed to take the drug treatment for 18 months, but it was not knocking out the HCV virus. He was taken off the medication after six months. Hobson said he was happy to be off the medication because the side effects of the drugs were brutal, but he was not pleased that the virus still lived inside him.

In February of 2015, he went to see his VA doctor for his routine checkup and was told about a new treatment to cure the disease. All he had to do was pop a pill once a day for 12 weeks, with the biggest side effect being fatigue. The treatment was called Harvoni and can cost nearly $90,000 for the 12-week supply. Hobson said he was blessed that the VA covered it.

Hobson said he took the pill and every four weeks he had to drive down to the VA in Minneapolis for them to check the status of the virus. By his second treatment of the four-week course of Harvoni, the disease was gone. He completed the treatment and was cured.

"I felt great," Hobson said. "I finally had my life back."

Hobson was so grateful for Harvoni, he decided to make a trip to Foster City, Calif., where Gilead Pharmaceuticals is located, to thank the person who invented it in person. He shook the hand of the inventor and then started his mission to raising awareness of hepatitis C. He said he has mainly raised awareness in Minnesota.

"There are so many ways someone can get this disease and it is more prevalent than people realize," Hobson said. "People should get checked for hepatitis C as it is like a walking time bomb, waiting for the right time and place to go off and you may not even know it. For years I had this disease and didn't know it."

Hobson said Groundhog Day now has new meaning, as that was the day he started the Harvoni treatment, a day that changed his life. He said last Groundhog Day, he and his son traveled to Germany to celebrate his life without hepatitis C. He said it was a great trip.

Besides getting his life back, Hobson said he and his wife finally did enroll in an insurance policy.

Facts about hepatitis C

• Hepatitis C is a leading cause of advanced liver disease, liver cancer and liver failure. The CDC published new data showing more Americans now die from the disease than any other infectious disease—including human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis and pneumococcal disease, combined.

• Hepatitis C is usually spread when blood from a person infected with the hepatitis C virus enters the body of someone who is not infected. Today, most people become infected with the Hepatitis C virus by sharing needles or other equipment to inject drugs; needlestick injuries in healthcare settings and being born to a mother who has the disease.

• Before 1992, when widespread screening of the blood supply began in the United States, hepatitis C was also commonly spread through blood transfusions and organ transplants.

• There are about 3.5 million people in the U.S. living with hepatitis C, most of whom are baby boomers, born between 1945-65. The CDC recommends baby boomers be tested once, even without risk factors. Boomers can go to www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hcv/guidelinesc.htm to see guidelines.

• Less commonly, a person can also get hepatitis C virus infection through sharing personal care items that may have come in contact with another person's blood, such as razors or toothbrushes or having sexual contact with a person infected with the hepatitis C virus.

• The symptoms of acute hepatitis C (70-80 percent of people with acute Hepatitis C do not have any symptoms) include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain and jaundice.

• Most people with chronic hepatitis C do not have any symptoms. However, if a person has been infected for many years, his or her liver may be damaged. In many cases, there are no symptoms of the disease until liver problems have developed.

• People who should get tested for hepatitis C are individuals who were born from 1945-65; are a current or former injection drug user, even if the person injected only one time or many years ago; were treated for a blood clotting problem before 1987; received a blood transfusion or organ transplant before July 1992; are on long-term hemodialysis treatment.; have abnormal liver tests or liver disease; work in healthcare or public safety and were exposed to blood through a needlestick or other sharp object injury; or are infected with HIV.

• Researchers now believe that with increased education, screening efforts and curative treatments, the elimination of HCV is possible.

• In 2014, there were 2,194 new cases of people with HCV; and 19,659 cases where HCV was the cause of death, which states that chronic HCV was in whole or in part the cause of death.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Veterans hepatitis C Stats

• According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans are at three times greater risk of being infected with the hepatitis C virus than the general population—impacting about 225,000 veterans

• According to an article in "Hepatology" by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, National Institute of Health: Studies suggest veterans have a higher prevalence of HCV infection possibly because of military exposures which include military training and combat presents many opportunities for virus transmission via blood-to-blood contact. Field bleeding, surgery, transfusions and exposure to blood by military medics and surgeons all constitute high risks.

• Between March 1967 and June 1969, 364,900 Americans in Vietnam received blood transfusions. It is estimated that a minimum of 10 percent of those transfused received HCV-infected blood, according to the U.S. Army Center of Military History and the CDC.

• Backed by increased funding from Congress, the VA announced in February that it would cover hepatitis C cures for all veterans. According to an article published in Stars and Stripes in September of 2016, approximately 65,000 infected veterans have already been treated. According to this same article, 87,000 remain untreated and an additional 20,000 are undiagnosed.