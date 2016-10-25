Search
    Semitrailer strikes overpass, loses load in Cook County

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:47 p.m.

    A semi hauling an excavator on a flatbed trailer struck a railroad bridge overpass on State Highway 61 in Cook County on Monday, causing the excavator to break away and slide across the roadway into the opposite ditch.

    A Jeep heading north swerved to avoid the southbound wreck and struck a guardrail, the Minnesota State Patrol news release said.

    Three passengers in the Jeep Patriot — Mark Mathews, 47, and Laura Mathews, 36, of Eau Claire, Wis., and Lisa Kruel, 27, of St. Peter, Minn. — were taken to Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors with minor injuries, the State Patrol said.

    The semi driver, Ronald Mackey, 64, of Gilbert, Minn., was not injured.

    The crash occurred at 6:37 p.m.

    The semi and its trailer were undamaged, while the Jeep sustained moderate damage, the State Patrol said.   

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
