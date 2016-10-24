Virginia man's 1987 murder charge thrown out

Bruce Wayne Cameron, 45, is set to be released from the St. Louis County Jail more than 16 months after authorities charged him with intentional second-degree murder in the death of 83-year-old Leona Mary Maslowski.

Sixth Judicial District Judge David Ackerson ruled on Friday that Cameron's June 2015 statement to investigators — in which he confessed to assaulting Maslowski inside her Virginia apartment — was given involuntarily and in violation of his right to due process.

Defense attorneys had argued that the confession was coerced through leading questions and false promises by investigators.

"We are happy for Mr. Cameron and his family," Chief Public Defender Dan Lew told the News Tribune. "He's sat in jail for almost a year and a half waiting for this day.

"We believe that Judge Ackerson's decision that there was insufficient probable cause to support the murder charge and that Mr. Cameron's confession was coerced by law enforcement in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution was the correct one, based on the law and the facts of this difficult case," Lew said.

Ackerson dismissed the criminal complaint against Cameron, finding that there was insufficient evidence to support probable cause after suppressing Cameron's statements to law enforcement.

The judge ordered that Cameron be released by Oct. 31. He said he would impose conditions on Cameron's release, allowing the state a period of time to consider an appeal.

A call to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office was not immediately returned.