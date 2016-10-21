Aaron Demetrius Humphreys was arraigned Friday morning in State District Court in Duluth on an intentional second-degree murder charge in the death of 47-year-old Eric Wayne Burns.

Senior Judge Gary Larson set his bail at $1 million.

A criminal complaint states that both men were inside the Bedrock Bar, 2023 W. Superior St., when a physical fight broke out, apparently stemming from a disagreement between Burns and 53-year-old Orin Bernard Vann.

Vann, who was also arrested that morning, was charged Friday with being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $50,000.

