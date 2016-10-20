Warren, Minn., man killed in head-on collision on Highway 1
Marshall County, Minn. - One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Marshall County.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that David Knutson, 24, of Warren was traveling eastbound on Highway 1 Thursday around 7 a.m.
His vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and struck the front drivers side of a westbound Peterbuilt semi.
Knutson was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi, Mark Aune, 46, of Thief River Falls was not injured.