Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Warren, Minn., man killed in head-on collision on Highway 1

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:55 p.m.

    Marshall County, Minn. - One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Marshall County.

    The Minnesota State Patrol reports that David Knutson, 24, of Warren was traveling eastbound on Highway 1 Thursday around 7 a.m.

    His vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and struck the front drivers side of a westbound Peterbuilt semi.

    Knutson was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi, Mark Aune, 46, of Thief River Falls was not injured.

    Explore related topics:NewsregionWarrenhead on collisonCrashHighway 1marshall countyDavid Knutson
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness