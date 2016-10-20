Extension granted for charges in fatal Duluth shooting

Two suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning in connection with the shooting death of 47-year-old Eric Wayne Burns on the 2000 block of West Superior Street.

Orin Bernard Vann, 53, and Aaron Demetrius Humphreys, 42, are being held at the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of intentional second-degree murder.

A charging decision was due by noon Thursday, but the extension gives the St. Louis County Attorney's Office another day to review police reports and prepare criminal complaints.