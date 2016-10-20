Extension granted for charges in fatal Duluth shooting
A judge on Thursday granted an extension for the filing of criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a Duluth man earlier this week.
Two suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning in connection with the shooting death of 47-year-old Eric Wayne Burns on the 2000 block of West Superior Street.
Orin Bernard Vann, 53, and Aaron Demetrius Humphreys, 42, are being held at the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of intentional second-degree murder.
A charging decision was due by noon Thursday, but the extension gives the St. Louis County Attorney's Office another day to review police reports and prepare criminal complaints.