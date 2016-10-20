The new diver-assisted suction harvest is a manual control method combining hand pulling with machine suction to physically remove starry stonewort while sparing native vegetation, followed by application of a selective herbicide.

This week’s treatment is the first time the diver-assisted suction harvest has been used in Minnesota.

The Greater Lake Sylvia Association is sharing in the cost of the effort with the DNR..

Earlier this month, DNR invasive species staff confirmed a half-acre of sparse to moderate growth of starry stonewort at the public access to West Lake Sylvia.

Heidi Wolf, DNR invasive species unit supervisor, said about the project, “While no treatment method has eradicated starry stonewort from any lake in the United States, this aggressive treatment will at least remove enough of the algae to minimize the risk of spread to other parts of the lake and to other lakes.”

Starry stonewort are grass-like algae that may produce dense mats, which could interfere with use of the lake. The invasive algae also may choke out native plants.

The algae is typically spread by lake users who transport fragments of the plant from an infested body of water.