    Charges expected Thursday in fatal shooting of Duluth man

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:01 a.m.
    Aaron Demetrius Humphreys (left) and Orin Bernard Vann

    A charging decision is expected Thursday in the fatal shooting of a Duluth man outside a Lincoln Park bar early Tuesday.

    The shooting was reported shortly after midnight on the 2000 block of West Superior Street. The 47-year-old victim, identified by his girlfriend as Eric Burns, was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

    Duluth police arrested Orin Bernard Vann, 53, and Aaron Demetrius Humphreys, 42, within a few hours of the shooting. Each is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a preliminary charge of intentional second-degree murder.

    The St. Louis County Attorney's Office has until noon Thursday to make a charging decision, barring an extension approved by a judge.

     
