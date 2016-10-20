Charges expected Thursday in fatal shooting of Duluth man

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight on the 2000 block of West Superior Street. The 47-year-old victim, identified by his girlfriend as Eric Burns, was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Duluth police arrested Orin Bernard Vann, 53, and Aaron Demetrius Humphreys, 42, within a few hours of the shooting. Each is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a preliminary charge of intentional second-degree murder.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office has until noon Thursday to make a charging decision, barring an extension approved by a judge.