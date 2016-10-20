Financial aid sought to keep Lake Superior Zoo afloat

On Monday, the Duluth City Council will consider a resolution that would authorize a $200,000 subsidy for the city-owned zoo, as well as a one-year extension of its deadline to repay a $300,000 line of credit that came due earlier this month.

The Lake Superior Zoological Society, which operates the zoo, has been unable to come up with the funds it needs to repay the city, explained Jim Filby Williams, Duluth's director of public administration.

"This is gap financing to enable them to sustain operations until Jan. 1, when their 2017 subsidy will become available," he said. "In the absence of this payment, it is our understanding that the society would not have sufficient cash to meet its financial obligations in November and December of this year."

Come January, the zoo is set to receive a $510,000 infusion from the city's tourism tax collections, plus $160,000 in pass-through funding from the state of Minnesota. That $670,000 funding package, as currently approved, is expected to remain consistent with what was provided this year.

Diana Dodge, president of the Lake Superior Zoological Society, issued a statement saying: "The zoo will need additional financial assistance this year, largely related to ongoing unresolved issues stemming from the 2012 flood, which did tremendous damage to exhibits, as well as capital improvement needs that predate the flood. These unresolved issues resulted in the society having to spend its reserves down to the point where we now need additional support.

"These issues, along with Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation standards also forced the relocation of some of our most popular animals from the zoo over the last four years, including our brown bear and our cougar this year," she said.

Julene Boe, interim CEO of the Lake Superior Zoo, recently pointed to the zoo's finances as the primary concern cited by the AZA, which recently tabled the Lake Superior Zoo's request for reaccreditation. For the intervening year before its next review, the zoo has been allowed to retain its AZA accreditation.

Filby Williams said the city has no immediate plans to permanently increase the zoo's allocation of tourism tax revenues, which is poised to remain steady at the current level for the next decade.

But he left the door open for possible follow-on support, saying: "Separate from and in addition to that 10-year agreement, the society may present a request for additional supplementary payments. If and when that occurs, the council and the administration will consider those requests."

The resolution to be considered by the city council says members of the zoological society will reappear before the council by February 2017 to outline plans that should return its operations to a financial break-even point by 2019.

When asked if that meant the society is expected to continue to operate the zoo at a loss until then, Filby Williams replied: "We expect the society to work with its customary diligence to break even in 2017 and 2018 without additional city support beyond the $670,000 baseline, but we would not be surprised if those efforts fell short."

The News Tribune's repeated requests in recent weeks for an updated account of the zoo's finances have so far gone unanswered.

In the statement Dodge issued Wednesday, she indicated more information should be available Thursday.

"The Lake Superior Zoological Society welcomes the opportunity to discuss zoo finances with the City Council at the committee-of-the-whole meeting. The nonprofit society, which has supported the zoo since 1959 and has operated it for the city since 2009, appreciates the consistent support the zoo has received from the City Council and Mayor Emily Larson," Dodge said.

When asked if he could provide any further insight into the zoo's finances, Filby Williams said the society is better positioned to provide an accurate accounting of its condition than than the city.

"We have a much closer understanding of their financial status than was the case even two weeks ago. But the society has by far the closest moment-to-moment handle on its financial position," he said.

Dodge expressed optimism that better days lie ahead for the zoo.

"As we look to 2017, we are focused on our $15 million renovation plan, crafted in collaboration with the city. This plan represents the most significant investment in the zoo in a generation. In 2017, we envision moving forward with this plan, with help from public funding sources as well as a capital campaign directed by the society, so we can begin rebuilding the zoo as the attraction that our community wants and needs," she said in her written statement.