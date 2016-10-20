Mark Dayton’s health care comment reverberates in races

A week after the DFL governor said that “the Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable for an increasing number of people,” Republicans are featuring the quote in television ads and mail pieces attacking DFL candidates for Congress and the state Legislature.

Their hope: that criticism of the law known as Obamacare will resonate more coming from Dayton than it would from Republicans — and more effectively undermine Democratic candidates.

“It just reinforces what we have been saying for the last three years,” said John Rouleau, executive director of the pro-Republican Minnesota Jobs Coalition. “The governor has credibility.”

Republicans have long made the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 federal health care overhaul, and its Minnesota offspring, MNsure, a campaign issue. But Dayton’s comments have given them an extra bludgeon with which to hit Democrats.

In a television ad released by the National Republican Congressional Committee on Tuesday featured Dayton’s words to go after 2nd District Democratic congressional candidate Angie Craig.

“Mark Dayton admits we are already getting crushed,” intones the narrator in the NRCC ad, before Dayton appears on scene.

In mailings, cable television and radio ads, Republicans are taking a similar tack against Democratic candidates for Legislature, sometimes using Dayton words alongside Bill Clinton’s critique of Obamacare.

Dayton said in a statement to the Pioneer Press that he has no control over “who uses my words.” He also noted that the ads leave out that he said “Republican obstinance” in Washington prevented fixes.

While it may be uncomfortable for Democrats to see a Democratic governor’s words being used against them, many may also agree with Dayton — the 2010 health care overhaul needs adjustments.

“We need to fix what’s wrong with the Affordable Care Act,” congressional candidate Craig said in a recent debate. “We have to make improvements to that individual marketplace. There are too many families in the 2nd Congressional District whose premiums have gone up too much.”

Mary T’Kach, a Democrat running for an Inver Grove Heights area Minnesota House seat, said health care is one of several issues voters have been bringing as she campaigns.

“Even if people aren’t affected by changes in their premiums or the cost … they are clearly worried about it,” she said. But, she said, that doesn’t mean people want the state to quit trying: “Most people I would say think ‘we should throw the baby out with the bathwater.’ It is really about fixing it; it is not about throwing it out.”

A new cable television ad from Minnesota House Republicans will target T’Kach, opening with Dayton’s Affordable Care Act comments. The Inver Grove Heights district, where T’Kach faces Republican Regina Barr, is one of dozens of districts where Republican House and Senate allies plan to use or are already using Dayton’s words as a cudgel.

The underlying problem in Minnesota: Insurance premiums in the individual insurance market have skyrocketed as consumer choices have narrowed. This has occurred in a number of states, but Minnesota has among the largest increases in the nation.

The state has an unusually small individual market that makes up just 5 percent of the population — and an unusually large share of those 250,000 people have serious medical conditions. That means insurers here have had to pay out more in claims than they’ve taken in in premiums, leading them to raise costs sharply.

Republicans and Democrats are exploring proposals to try to stabilize Minnesota’s individual health insurance market.

“It did heighten the issue of the individual market,” said Sen. Jeff Hayden, DFL-Minneapolis and the Senate’s deputy majority leader, of Dayton’s comments. “There has been a lot of attention paid to the issue because of the (premium) hikes and because of some of the things the governor has been able to highlight.”

Even though health care has gotten more attention, Hayden argued the issue wouldn’t harm Democrats this fall.

Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, said Dayton’s comments show that Republicans were right all along.

“It’s been an issue with me for four years. … I guess I was right, wasn’t I?” said Davids, the House chair of the Taxes Committee. He said health care has long been a top issue for his voters. “It’s crushing people.”