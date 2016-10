Movie Days for United Way this weekend

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji 10 Theater will host Movie Days for the United Way on Saturday and Sunday at the theater, 5284 Theatre Lane.

The movie “The Secret Life of Pets” will be shown at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Cost is $4. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Bemidji Area’s fall campaign.

