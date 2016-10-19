Money authorized for disaster relief in 2 counties

Renville County will receive an estimated $309,525 and Wabasha County will get about $143,295.

The money, drawn from the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, will be paid reimbursed to those counties from expenses submitted by the counties.

Under Minnesota law, the state may tap the contingency account to reimburse 75 percent of public infrastructure repairs and clean-up costs. Local governments must pay the remaining 25 percent.

Both counties sustained damaged roads and agricultural drainage systems in the wake of heavy rains and flooding Aug. 10-11.