Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Money authorized for disaster relief in 2 counties

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:55 p.m.

    ST. PAUL — More than $452,000 in state disaster relief has been authorized for Renville and Wabasha counties, Gov. Mark Dayton announced Wednesday, Oct. 19.

    Renville County will receive an estimated $309,525 and Wabasha County will get about $143,295.

    The money, drawn from the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, will be paid reimbursed to those counties from expenses submitted by the counties.

    Under Minnesota law, the state may tap the contingency account to reimburse 75 percent of public infrastructure repairs and clean-up costs. Local governments must pay the remaining 25 percent.

    Both counties sustained damaged roads and agricultural drainage systems in the wake of heavy rains and flooding Aug. 10-11.

    Explore related topics:Newsregion
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness